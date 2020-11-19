[Sponsored] Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital hosts annual Mediathon

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is hosting its annual Mediathon today and tomorrow where patient families share stories of hope and healing across various media outlets. Community support of this event is critical and helps to propel advancements in treatment and innovation, patient and family experience, clinical excellence, and community and advocacy.

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is the center of a statewide network of specialized care committed to elevating healthcare and making a difference in the lives of children in Louisiana and beyond.

Tune in to 96.1 The River and Murphy, Sam and Jodi, 102.5 WFMF, 101.5 WYNK, 1150 AM WJBO, Downtown 97.7 and WAFB-TV Channel 9 to hear stories from patients like Hayden, a third-grader who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma after complaining of sharp pain in his knee. Since then, he has been receiving care from pediatric hematologists/oncologists at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital and hopes to finish his round of chemo on December 11. While in the hospital, Hayden loves to play bingo and trivia with the Child Life team and especially loves the prizes!

Show your support for Hayden and all the amazing patients during Mediathon November 19-20. Become a Miracle Maker by visiting ololchildrens.org/mediathon or texting LAKIDS to 51555. Click here to make a donation.