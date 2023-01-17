MarketWatch: The perfect marriage of land and home

This property has been reduced to $895,000. It is distinctive and remarkably spacious, offering the perfect marriage of land and home. It has been graced with many upgrades in recent years.

Situated on 1.42 acres, glass windows and doors bring the outdoors into this lovely home.

An oversized living room, dining room, sitting area and loggia offer impressive entertaining area.

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and grill, built-in refrigerator and freezer, double wall oven, microwave, large island with breakfast bar, pantry, granite countertops and tile floors. The breakfast area features huge glass windows overlooking the rear patio and yard, and emits lots of light for kitchen.

A huge den with a fireplace is adjacent to kitchen and has an exterior door to porte cache which is used as carport.

Next to the den is a fourth bedroom with a full bath that can privately accommodate guests.

A sunroom next to the master bedroom offers the perfect nook for reading or enjoying the outdoors. The master bedroom itself is adorned in wood floors and features a full tile bath with closet and separate dressing area with sink and closet for her.

The second and third bedrooms—also adorned with wood floors—share a hall bath.

This is a home with tons of storage. A rear storage room attached to rear of home can be used as workshop or incorporated into the home for exercise room, office, or other functionality.

Outdoors, a cabana offers quiet place to relax. There’s a fully fenced rear yard, with plenty of room to add a driveway and garage from the gated entrance. The roof is five years old.

