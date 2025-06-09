Gulf Hills: The destination wedding venue you didn’t know was this close | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Rain Travel Collection

Tucked away in scenic Ocean Springs, Mississippi, just a two-hour drive from Baton Rouge, lies a wedding destination like no other. Gulf Hills Hotel & Resort, part of the Rain Travel Collection, is a lovingly restored hotel where Southern hospitality, rich history and modern amenities come together to create an unforgettable experience for couples and their guests.

Established in 1927, Gulf Hills has welcomed its share of legends — from Elvis Presley to Al Capone — and its timeless charm continues to attract those seeking a venue that’s as unique as their love story. Towering oaks, a peaceful bayou backdrop and original features like a 9-foot-deep swimming pool set the stage for a weekend that feels both magical and personal.

What makes Gulf Hills especially appealing for Baton Rouge brides is the ease of getting there — it’s a short drive that offers all the benefits of a destination wedding without the hassles of air travel. Once on-site, couples can opt to buy out the entire hotel, turning their celebration into a private retreat where friends and family can stay, celebrate and make memories together, all in one place.

With 52 guest rooms and five suites, including the ever-popular Elvis Suite, there’s space for everyone to relax and enjoy the weekend. The resort’s layout gives wedding parties the perfect balance of togetherness and privacy, and the recently updated accommodations ensure guests feel right at home.

Weddings at Gulf Hills are more than just events — they’re heartfelt experiences. Couples can choose from stunning indoor and outdoor ceremony spaces, like the majestic oak tree lawn by the water or the newly renovated ballroom. The in-house team offers coordination and planning support, beverage services with customizable menus, and everything from room blocks to rentals, making the entire process seamless.

“Our goal is to take the stress off couples so they can focus on the joy of the moment,” says Mary Katherine Filipich, the hotel’s director of sales. “We treat every wedding like it’s the most important one we’ve ever hosted — because to that couple, it is.”

And when the festivities wind down, guests can gather at the Sunset Lounge, Gulf Hills’ vibrant on-site bar that blends vintage charm with a modern twist. With an eclectic cocktail menu and ever-changing happy hour specials, it’s the perfect place to toast to love, laughter and the start of something beautiful.

For Filipich, one of the most memorable celebrations hosted at Gulf Hills featured a groom whose mother had been married at the same venue decades earlier — a powerful reminder of the deep connections the hotel fosters. The couple’s Gulf Coast roots and ties to Mardi Gras shone through in a vibrant Second Line celebration that brought generations together under one roof, echoing with laughter, music and meaning.

“The energy, the emotion, the family history – it all came together in such a personal and unforgettable way,” she says. “It’s weddings like that that remind me why I love what I do.”

At Gulf Hills, it’s not just about a beautiful backdrop — it’s about becoming part of a couple’s story. For Baton Rouge brides looking for something fresh, personal and effortlessly elegant, this hidden gem on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is the perfect place to begin forever.

Visit Gulf Hills Hotel & Resort online at gulfhillshotel.com.