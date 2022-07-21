The Beauty Break: Get long-term wrinkle correction, sponsored by The Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging Clinic

Have you considered using dermal fillers to correct your wrinkles and fine lines, but were dissuaded by the short amount of time their effects usually last? You may want to consider Sculptra®. After just three short treatment sessions, this injectable can bring you relief from wrinkles, fine lines, and loss of facial volume for up to two years. Learn more about how Sculptra® works and if it is the solution you have been searching for by booking a consultation today!

