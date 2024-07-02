Entergy Solutions offers free Sensi Smart thermostat, sponsored by Entergy Solutions Louisiana | By Sponsored Content -

As another scorching Louisiana summer approaches, take advantage of Entergy Solutions’ incredible smart thermostat deals, including a free Sensi Smart thermostat. Energy-efficient smart thermostats are designed to help you save on utility costs while conserving energy, making your home more comfortable and eco-friendly.

For a limited time while supplies last, you can enjoy substantial savings on a range of smart thermostats. Order an original Sensi Smart thermostat for $0, with a retail price of $129, a Sensi Lite for $14.99, $75 off the retail price, or a Sensi Touch 2 for only $89.99, $120 off the retail price. These prices include the product, shipping, and taxes. Use code EntergySensiShipping at checkout for free shipping.

This special offer is available until July 8, 2024. By installing a smart thermostat, you can significantly reduce your energy consumption and stay cool throughout the hot summer months. Don’t let this fantastic opportunity pass you by. Upgrade your home with these cutting-edge thermostats and enjoy a cooler, more cost-effective summer with Entergy Solutions.