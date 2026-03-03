Easter Bunny at the Rowe | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Celebrate the season with Perkins Rowe on Saturday, March 28 for a special visit from the Easter Bunny!

Start your morning with Breakfast with the Bunny from 9 to 11 a.m. at Drago’s Seafood Restaurant, where guests can enjoy a delicious meal alongside everyone’s favorite springtime guest. Pricing is $24.95 for adults and $14.95 for children 12 and under. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 225.256.3092.

Then, hop over to the fountain from noon to 1 p.m. for selfies with the Bunny and a festive photo opportunity. In the event of rain, photos will take place in The Great Hall just across the street. We can’t wait to celebrate this egg-citing Easter tradition with you!

Hop into the details here.