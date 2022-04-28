The Beauty Break: Smooth new shape, fast recovery, sponsored by The Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging Clinics

Looking to eliminate unwanted fat before your next vacation? Every body type has areas that are predisposed to fat storage. Even with a rigorous diet and exercise, those unwanted bulges often persist. VASER Lipo offers a safe alternative for eliminating unwanted fat, revealing a smooth new shape with fast recovery. An alternative to the harsh techniques of traditional liposuction, VASER Lipo uses state-of-the-art ultrasound technology designed to gently reshape your body. Read to learn more and book your consult.

