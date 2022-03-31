The Beauty Break: Our signature peel, sponsored by The Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging Clinics

The VI peel combines the powerful peeling properties of trichloroacetic (TCA) acid with salicylic acid, vitamin C, and Retin-A to improve the tone, texture and clarity of the skin. It is virtually painless with minimal healing time. It is suitable for any skin type and can be repeated after four weeks. Patients will experience two to three days of moderate peeling with up to five days of flaking and redness. Within a week, the patient’s skin will look younger and healthier. This 30-minute procedure includes take-home, post-peel products. Learn more about why this is our go-to!

