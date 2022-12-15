Is Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) right for your Autistic child? [Sponsored]

Sponsored by Behavioral Intervention Group

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a spectrum of complex neurobiological disorders with common symptoms most often characterized by difficulty communicating and relating socially to others, and an obsessive need to engage in repetitive behaviors or language. Symptoms of ASD show up in infancy and very early childhood and might include avoiding eye contact, delayed speech or not speaking at all, not responding to his or her name, and restricted interests.

The US Surgeon General and the American Psychological Association consider ABA to be an evidence-based gold-standard treatment for children with ASD or other developmental conditions. ABA is one of the most effective ways to help them acquire new, positive behavior and communication skills while decreasing behavior that is destructive and detrimental to their development.

Through ABA therapy, children learn which behaviors are appropriate for which situation because the therapist works with them to identify goals and break desirable behaviors down into small parts. Children are rewarded as they complete each step. Through ABA, children learn strategies for coping and skills to help them become more independent at home, in the community and at school. For example, in therapy, learning to wash hands may be broken down into these steps:

— Turning on the faucet

— Wetting hands

— Picking up the soap

— Lathering hands

— Rinsing hands

— Turning off the faucet

— Drying hands with a towel

Where to access ABA therapy in Baton Rouge:

It is important to consult with a therapist trained in ABA for an initial functional behavior assessment (FBA). Behavioral Intervention Group (BIG) is a BCBA-founded and operated learning center with a team of professionals providing individualized Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). They constantly oversee, monitor and adjust a child’s program as needed. Because of its classroom settings, children have access to typically developing peers grouped by age. Since opening in 2007, BIG has provided Baton Rouge with comprehensive ABA services for children on the autism spectrum age 18 months through seven years.

In your first visit, the therapist will spend time interacting with your child to observe their behavior, communication level, and skills. Next, they work with families to identify the goals or skills they would like to work toward. BIG’s ABA approach encourages independence by prompting the child to complete tasks by themselves, using verbal, visual and physical prompts as needed.

The priority at BIG is to teach your child the skills that will help them lead full, satisfying lives through the evidence-based practice of ABA therapy. Its teachers, BCBAs, BCBA apprentices, and registered line therapists work closely with you and your child to collect data from each session to assist with your child’s development. Call 225.757.8002 or visit big-br.com to learn more and schedule an assessment.