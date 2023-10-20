Room tour: A light and bright kitchen renovation | By Ryn Lakvold -

One of the best parts of Louisiana’s culture is a love of cooking, and with that comes a lot of time spent in the kitchen. Thus, the central space becomes the backdrop for countless memories, from holiday meal preparations to just everyday occasions.

Because so much happens in the kitchen, the room should feel special. At least that is the opinion of Trends by Design owner Ashlyn Elofson, and this recent kitchen renovation is the perfect example.

Elofson’s renovation project for client Merri Lee creates a bright and layered space with different textures and elements of nature.

“The overall footprint and square footage of the kitchen was not changing so we wanted to be able to rework the space for the client to best utilize the space for storage and cooking,” says Elofson.

Scroll over the image below for more details about the renovated kitchen, and view more of the kitchen in the photo gallery below.