A luxe lavender mother-in-law suite creates a serene getaway | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Lavender carries the same calming power as a color as it does in aromatherapy, and the mother-in-law suite featured in the home that graces our May cover proves it.

“Lavender is a common thread throughout this home as an accent color, and I knew we wanted to make this room feel special for our client’s mother when she comes to visit,” interior designer Rachel Cannon says of the light color that spans from the walls to the trim and even the ceiling. “Drenching the space in a singular color helps eliminate harsh contrasts, which leads to a much more restful aesthetic.”

Cannon intentionally chose an analogous color scheme—meaning that the colors are close together on the color wheel—of lavender, pale blue and celadon for its calming benefits. “These cool colors are naturally restful, and when you stick with a really tight color palette, it eliminates contrast, which gives that very restful vibe,” Cannon explains.

While the colors in the space create a sense of serenity, a mix of playful textures adds interest to each area in the room. “I like balancing smooth and rough,” Cannon says, pointing out that the headboard adds a natural element while the bedding is crisp and cool. “Same thing goes with the bedside tables and the rug—the tables are sleek, while the rug adds that soft, cozy feel.”

Low contrast selections make the adjacent space feel like a natural extension of the bedroom. “Color is the great unifier,” Cannon says.

The natural light that helps illuminate these all-important color selections is just as important as the colors themselves. Cannon explains that in the original plans for the home, this bedroom didn’t have any windows. “In a stroke of serendipity, the architect’s floor plans slated these windows for the opposite side of the house in a guest bedroom, but they had been measured incorrectly and were too tall,” she says. “We were able to repurpose them here, allowing for gorgeous natural light to stream into this room, which I think adds to the appeal!”

So while things may go wrong, oftentimes they can lead to a finished project better than imagined. See the rest of this home in our May cover story here, and scroll below to see more pictures of the mother-in-law suite.