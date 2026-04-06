Last call, y’all! Voting for the Best of 225 Awards closes this week

|
By
-

It’s the final countdown! Voting for the 2026 Best of 225 Awards closes this week on April 8. It’s crunch time, people.

If you reside in the 225 area code, it’s your last chance to submit a ballot for your beloved restaurants, personalities and businesses. Your votes will determine who takes the top spots in categories like Best Burger, Best Nail Salon and Best Chef.

Go to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to vote, read FAQs or find promotional graphics for campaigning. And watch to see who wins in our July issue. Happy voting!

This article originally appeared in 225 Magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

An easy-to-grow flower packed with...

Learn about passion flower vines in South Louisiana and their rich Christian

Inspired by their own struggles,...

Founded after a life-changing stroke, Pathways to Triumph is helping survivors and families rebuild

One for the Books: LSU...

For 50 years, the Friends of the LSU Libraries' annual Book Bazaar event has been a major

Mary Hester’s debut novel features...

Inspired by a Baton Rouge home, Mary Hester’s debut novel Painting Grace weaves themes of regret,

Brody and Katie Thompson expand...

Tumbles South Baton Rouge founders expand with a second, larger location, offering kids’ classes,

TRENDING STORIES