ICYMI: inRegister’s most-clicked stories from August

The last few days may have delivered a bit of a blow to Baton Rouge, but our top stories from this multifaceted month are still safe and secure. From high-fashion photoshoots to recipes for your sweet tooth, here’s what you loved reading the most in August.

5. The funky side of local interior design inspires Rodéo Boutique’s lookbook photoshoots

Sure, trend-savvy threads are meant to be worn out in the world, but for this Baton Rouge boutique, some of the the most stylish shots from its seasonal lookbooks glean inspiration from looking inward—into the rooms of our city’s swankiest residences, that is.

4. Traditional trumps modern in a new home in the heart of Baton Rouge

We love a good twist on conventional style narratives, and so, apparently, does Stacy Johnson, the co-owner of Envy Interiors who leant a hand in creating the unique visual journey in her own dream home. Lovers of funky wallpaper are more than welcome here.

3. Keep cool with this no-bake lemon icebox pie

We should have guessed that this hot-weather dessert staple would find its way into our top 5 last month. Now that many Baton Rougeans are still dealing with hot weather inside and out…let this be our post-Ida gift to you.

2. 5 tips for developing your own best-dressed style

Especially after the delta variant forced us all back into loungewear and face masks, those of us still using hallways as runways could always use a few tips from the likes of local fashion designer and stylist Tiffany Hill. In this popular piece, she shares her favorite tricks for highlighting our bodies’ best features, as well as rules for cultivating a wardrobe we’ll actually want to wear.

1. Best Dressed 2021: Fashion joins forces with philanthropy to support the American Cancer Society

Despite the postponement of this year’s flagship event for the local chapter of the American Cancer Society, the philanthropic spirit behind the fashion never wanes. So, in anticipation of the Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball’s rescheduled date of October 29, 2021, here’s a refresher on the stylish honorees you can spot making a difference in our city.

What was your favorite story we published in August? Let us know in the comments below.