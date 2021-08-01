Best Dressed 2021: Fashion joins forces with philanthropy to support the American Cancer Society
Last year, the ballroom at the Raising Cane’s River Center was left vacant. No runway was set. No ballgowns were purchased. No confetti was thrown. The Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball organizers didn’t give up, though. An online event focused on the work and impact of the American Cancer Society served to sustain the organization’s efforts during a difficult year. This August 14, however, the fashion show starring philanthropic locals is back and better than ever.
Below, you will get a glimpse at the 20 individuals who have made fundraising for cancer research and awareness their mission. Keep reading to learn about their style inspirations, their must-have items and, most importantly, why they feel called to the cause.
My style in five words or less: Bright, fun, bold, flirty
Favorite designers: Alexis, Alice + Olivia, Sherri Hill
Weekend ensemble: If I’m not running or chasing kids between cheer and baseball, a cute pair of jeans with a front-tuck tee and sneakers
Go-to pair of denim: Any pair that gives me somewhat of a butt!
Most splurge-worthy item: Golden Goose shoes
What I’m looking for now: Vintage jewelry
I can’t get enough of: Running shoes, Lululemon and dry shampoo
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Overalls
Worst fashion memory: Crimping my hair for a high school beauty pageant. Terrible.
If no one were looking, I’d wear: My rainbow MuMu pajamas that my husband bought me but tells me I look like a clown in
Must have product: ZO Skin Health Exfoliating Polish and a good Chapstick
Fashion motto: Just do you, boo!
Sarah is wearing a Ashley Lauren gown from Chatta Box
My style in five words or less: Classic, but with a modern twist
Fashion inspiration: My uncle Randy and Charles Woodson
Favorite designer: J. Hilburn
Daily uniform: Slacks and a polo, but my shoe game is always on point.
Go-to pair of denim: Lucky Jeans
Prized possession: My championship rings. Yes, plural.
I can’t get enough of: Lululemon City Sweat joggers
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Bright colors
Worst fashion memory: Zoot suit my freshman year in college
If no one were looking, I’d wear: I really don’t care who’s looking. I’ll wear whatever.
Must-have product: Harry’s razors. They’re the most affordable and the best quality.
Favorite footwear: Nike Air Max
Favorite tie & watch: Astor and Black tie (purple with a hint of blue)/Rolex Day-Date
My style in five words or less: Bold, comfortable, contemporary, timeless and put-together
Fashion inspiration: Bonnie Dial and my husbands’ grandmother, Cher
Daily uniform: Ultracor leggings, On running shoes (or tennis shoes of some sort) and workout gear
Go-to pair of denim: Frame, J-Brand and L’Agence
Prized possession: My yellow diamond wedding ring given to me by my mother-in-law and designed by my husband
Most splurge-worthy item: Golden Goose sneakers
Last thing I purchased: Leggings, of course
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Mom jeans
Worst fashion memory: Floral leggings with an oversized peach sweatshirt tied with a scrunchie and very large, teased bangs!
Signature fragrance: Bond No. 9 “Madison Avenue”
Must-have products: Sunscreen and my charcoal mask
Best fashion advice I’ve received: Go for the knockout accent. I love large, bold earrings or necklaces.
Betsy is wearing a Divine Heritage dress from Aria
My style in five words or less: Southern flair meets English countryside
Daily uniform: 80% scrubs and 20% tie and slacks
Go-to pair of denim: Athletic-cut Gap jeans
Most splurge-worthy item: Lucchese cowboy boots
Last thing I purchased: Cole Haan black loafers
What I’m looking for now: Seersucker suit
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Flip-flops
Worst fashion memory: Plaid suit and a gold chain in high school
Must-have product: Shave Secret shave oil
Favorite footwear: Oxblood and black saddle oxfords that I bought 30 years ago
Best fashion advice I’ve received: Try a custom button-up shirt.
Favorite watch: A leather-banded CYMA watch that my mother gave me when I graduated medical school
Michael is wearing a Samuelsohn Jacket from George Bass
My style in five words or less: An eclectic edit with edge
Fashion inspiration: Kate Beckinsale
Daily uniform: Black scrubs and a topknot
Weekend ensemble: Mexican tuxedo
Prized possession: My Jerusalem cross
Most splurge-worthy item: Classic moto boot
Piece I will skimp on: Ball gown
Last thing I purchased: White stiletto pumps
What I’m looking for now: Vintage cowboy boots
I can’t get enough of: Jumpsuits
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: A wedge shoe
Worst fashion memory: Glamour shots with my mom. The. Worst.
Handbag of choice: A crossbody. I’m trying to retire the diaper bag.
Kristi is wearing an Alice + Olivia jumpsuit from Eros
My style in five words or less: Clean, comfortable and fitted
Fashion inspiration: Robert Downey Jr.
Favorite designer: I am a big fan of Hugo Boss. It seems to fit me well.
Weekend ensemble: In the morning, it consists of a cycling kit for my bike rides. After, comfortable shirt with colorful jeans or shorts.
Prized possession: My dad’s fountain pen. He used it to sign checks for Alvarez Construction. My mom gave this pen to my brother after his passing, and a few years later my brother gave it to me as a gift to sign my marriage license. Today, I use the same pen to sign all of the checks for Alvarez Construction.
Most splurge-worthy item: Tommy John socks
If no one were looking, I’d wear: The oldest pair of pajama pants I have
Best fashion advice I’ve received: My dad’s: Wake up early, be proud of yourself, shave your face and always put on cologne.
Look purchased from Carriages
My style in five words or less: Feminine, casual, chic and a tad preppy
Favorite designers: Ulla Johnson, Sea and Hunter Bell
Go-to pair of denim: Frame
Prized possession: My wedding ring
Piece I will skimp on: Any piece. I love a good sale-rack find!
I can’t get enough of: Puffed sleeves and ruffles
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Spandex
Worst fashion memory: The fashion trends of the late ’90s (neck scarves, sweater sets, gauchos and side-zip black pants). Unfortunately for me, it was my college years, so I have one too many party pics to remind me just how bad it was!
If no one were looking, I’d wear: No makeup and a ponytail
Favorite footwear: Right now, sneakers. They’re still my favorite trend.
Fashion motto: I always tell my kids, you’re never fully dressed without a smile!
Juliet is wearing an Andamane dress from Saks Fifth Avenue.
My style in five words or less: Given my line of work, my style tends to be simple, clean and flexible.
Daily uniform: Because I work in a manufacturing location, I will normally wear a button-down shirt and slacks. I will often keep a blazer with me to be able to dress up or down depending upon the meeting setting.
Weekend ensemble: I tend to dress casually or in my favorite LSU gear since I love sports and being comfortable. If we go out, I will dress it up with a nice pair of jeans and a blazer.
Most splurge-worthy item: Designer watches
Piece I will skimp on: Ties (I hate wearing them)
Last thing I purchased: New suits
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Tie-dyed shirts
Worst fashion memory: My mom used to dress me in plaid as a child. The pictures are horrible!
Signature cologne: Bond No. 9
Best fashion advice I’ve received: Dress in ways that make you feel good.
Rhoman is wearing an Enzo Tovare suit from Brown and Brown Custom Clothiers.
My style in five words or less: Classy, elegant, sometimes over the top
Fashion inspiration: My mother. She is such a beautiful woman inside and out and always has such class when it comes to fashion.
Daily uniform: FIGS scrubs
Prized possession: My family is absolutely what I value the most in the world! But the most prized material possession are my diamond stud earrings my husband gave me when our daughter was born.
Last thing I purchased: Christian Louboutin pumps
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Jorts. Sorry, Florida Gator fans.
Worst fashion memory: Jeans in high school. I was tall and skinny, and they didn’t make “long” jeans then. This is probably why I still don’t wear denim. Bad memories!
If no one were looking, I’d wear: Slippers all day long
Best fashion advice I’ve received: Develop your own unique signature style.
Mindy is wearing an Andrea & Leo gown from Chatta Box
My style in five words or less: Good enough to be acceptable
Favorite designer: Salvatore Ferragamo
Go-to pair of denim: A pair of worn-out Sevens I bought years ago that are COMFORTABLE!
Prized possession: My 1967 Martin D-28 guitar
Piece I will skimp on: Hair gel (ha!)
Last thing I purchased: Airplane ticket for my daughter Anna to come home and visit
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Anything with a University of Alabama logo on it
If no one were looking, I’d wear: Ralph Lauren pajamas and Uggs. Although I have worn that with people looking, too.
Favorite footwear: My Newton running shoes
Best fashion advice I’ve received: If you’re asking somebody for money, wear a tie.
Jeff is wearing a Samuelsohn suit from George Bass.
My style in five words or less: Casual, cute, comfy
Fashion inspiration: I love everything stylist Mariel Haenn puts on her clients. She styles from Jennifer Lopez to Lily Collins to Hailee Steinfeld … and so many more.
Daily uniform: Jeans, blouse, loafers and a fur coat always in the backseat in case I’m cold
Prized possession: A diamond dinner ring that has been in my mom’s family for a long time
Most splurge-worthy item: My wedding dress
I can’t get enough of: Sequins
Worst fashion memory: A burgundy dress I wore to an event. It was simply terrible in every way.
Favorite footwear: My Italian loafers that I bought from a gentleman who was making them in a small store in Positano, Italy
Handbag of choice: Currently, my neon pink Chanel bag
Alli is wearing a Versace gown, purchased in Nammos Village, Greece.
My style in five words or less: Versatile, simple, clean
Fashion inspiration: David Beckham
Favorite designer: I don’t care who makes it. I just want good quality and fit.
Daily uniform: Blazer, slacks and Cole Haan ZEROGRANDs
Go-to pair of denim: Rag & Bone
Most splurge-worthy item: Leather jacket
Piece I will skimp on: No skimping here
What I am looking for now: I am always looking for shoes.
Would not be caught dead in: Khakis
Worst fashion memory: Wow! Ed Hardy shirts. What a terrible memory.
Signature cologne: Escentric Molecules 01
Must-have product: Sea salt spray
Best fashion advice you received: Less is more.
Hess is wearing Chris Fellows from Fellow in New Orleans.
My style in five words or less: Classic, pink, sparkle, colorful
Fashion inspiration: Whatever the local boutiques text me
Favorite designer: Pedram Couture
Daily uniform: Jeans, booties or heels, and a colorful top
Go-to pair of denim: DL1961
Most splurge-worthy item: Louboutin heels
Piece I will skimp on: Big earrings. I have many but don’t care the brand or cost.
What I’m looking for now: Designer crossbody purse
I can’t get enough of: Spray tans and Botox
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Flats
Worst fashion memory: Wide-leg jeans and Dr. Martens
Favorite footwear: Heels—anything to make me taller!
Best fashion advice I’ve received: Never buy what someone says is “in” or a “must-have.” Buy what makes you happy!
Katie is wearing a custom gown by Pedram Couture.
My style in five words or less: Conservative, classic, timeless
Fashion inspiration: ’20s to ’40s era
Favorite designer: Ralph Lauren
Go-to pair of denim: Wrangler with boots
Prized possession: 1910 Victrola hand-crank record player
Most splurge-worthy item: My vehicle because I live out of it. It has to have enough room for a bar to hang my clothes on.
Last thing I purchased: Three pairs of Johnston & Murphy shoes at the airport in Atlanta
I can’t get enough of: Designed or fun socks
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Long socks with shorts
Worst fashion memory: Brown jean jacket that my mother took many pictures of me in during my childhood
If no one were looking, I’d wear: Someone’s always looking.
Signature cologne: Yves Saint Laurent “Y”
Best fashion advice I’ve received: Shop in person.
Favorite watch: Rolex Submariner
Derk is wearing a Ralph Lauren suit.
My style in five words or less: Classic and polished with a hint of sass
Fashion inspiration: My friends and coworkers. I work with some of the best dressed ladies in Baton Rouge!
Favorite designer: I’m not one to seek out or have to have specific designer brands. I’m all about a bargain. However, some of the classics that I love in my closet now are by Tory Burch, Milly and Rachel Zoe.
Daily uniform: It really depends on my schedule, but usually pantsuit, slacks or nice jeans with casual blouse.
Prized possession: My wedding ring
Last thing I purchased: A bright chartreuse cocktail dress from Chatta Box
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: A crop top
Worst fashion memory: Big hair and shoulder pads
If no one were looking, I’d wear: No makeup and my fuzzy socks
Signature fragrance: Viktor & Rolf “Flowerbomb”
Must-have products: Latisse and Burt’s Bees lip balm
Joanie is wearing a Michelle Mason jumpsuit from Chatta Box.
My style in five words or less: Lived-in luxury
Fashion inspiration: My grandfather, Daniel. He was a tailor and always was dressed pristine.
Favorite designer: Billy Reid
Weekend ensemble: Jeans or khakis, button down and navy blazer, loafers
Prized possession: Wooden shoeshine box passed down from my grandfather to my father
Most splurge-worthy item: Rolex Submariner
Last thing I purchased: A pocket square
I can’t get enough of: Tennis apparel
Worst fashion memory: Parachute pants
If no one were looking, I’d wear: Vans, jeans with holes and a hoodie
Must-have product: 18.21 Man Made sweet tobacco hair paste
Favorite tie: Tom Ford
Fashion motto: Take it easy.
My style in five words or less: Does my butt look big?
Favorite designer: My style changes so much, I don’t think I have a favorite one! But I do love the styles of Malin Akerman, Lauren Hutton and Jennifer Lopez.
Weekend ensemble: Jeans, comfy shirts and Chucks
Prized possession: Bracelet that my husband gave me with the coordinates of where we were engaged.
Most splurge-worthy item: My esthetician, Jennifer Mergist. My hair therapist, Nathan Matticks. My eyebrow goddess, Whitney McMorris.
What I’m looking for now: That six-figure job that only requires me to work two days a week, three hours a day, from my computer at home
Worst fashion memory: ’80s hair: home perms and Sun In
Favorite footwear: Chuck Taylors. “Limousines for the feet” as Joe Dean would say.
Best fashion advice I’ve received: Leave some things to the imagination.
Ann is wearing a LOVE by Theia dress from Chatta Box.
My style in five words or less: Conservative, comfortable, snappy
Favorite footwear: My Hoka tennis shoes. They are like walking on marshmallows, which is crucial because I’m on my feet all day.
Fashion inspiration: My youngest son. He won’t let me leave the house unless he approves of my outfit.
Worst fashion memory: Showing up to speak at a professional meeting in a seersucker suit and being told that I looked like I had just gotten off the banana boat. I haven’t worn a seersucker suit since.
My style in five words or less: Vintage, Victorian and a touch of modern
Fashion inspiration: My mother, who would dress me in big Southern dresses for something as simple as a dental appointment
Favorite designer: Oscar de la Renta
Daily uniform: Diamonds and a cameo brooch usually paired with something blush pink. I love blush tones!
Prized possession: The rosary I received at the Vatican when I married in Rome or an antique cameo I purchased while in London for my birthday
Piece I will skimp on: Workout clothes
I can’t get enough of: Comfy silk dresses
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Platform sneakers
Worst fashion memory: In high school, I wore a badly styled blush pink polyester rhinestone dress.
Signature fragrance: Natural rosemary and eucalyptus oils
Diamond is wearing a Tarik Ediz jumpsuit from Chatta Box.
My style in five words or less: Traditional, classic and professional
Fashion inspiration: Old Hollywood style. Great Gatsby era. Everyone dressed so well during that time period.
Daily uniform: Business suit, beautiful tie and well-shined shoes
Prized possessions: My family and a St. Joseph’s prayer medal given to me by my daughter Hannah that I carry with me daily
Most splurge-worthy items: Custom suits and vacations
Last things I purchased: Two business suits from Manuel Martinez
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Flip-flops
Worst fashion memory: Anything I wore in the 1980s
Favorite footwear: Di Bianco Italian dress shoes
Best fashion advice I’ve received: Buy clothing that fits you properly. Getting professional clothing designed for me changed my view of attire. I bought a custom suit from Manuel Martinez and was hooked for life.
Fashion motto: I’d rather be overdressed than underdressed.
Favorite watch: Breitling watches. I love the mechanics and gadgets on their watches.
Suit tailored by Martinez Custom Clothier