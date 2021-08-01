Best Dressed 2021: Fashion joins forces with philanthropy to support the American Cancer Society

Last year, the ballroom at the Raising Cane’s River Center was left vacant. No runway was set. No ballgowns were purchased. No confetti was thrown. The Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball organizers didn’t give up, though. An online event focused on the work and impact of the American Cancer Society served to sustain the organization’s efforts during a difficult year. This August 14, however, the fashion show starring philanthropic locals is back and better than ever.

Below, you will get a glimpse at the 20 individuals who have made fundraising for cancer research and awareness their mission. Keep reading to learn about their style inspirations, their must-have items and, most importantly, why they feel called to the cause.

My style in five words or less: Bright, fun, bold, flirty

Favorite designers: Alexis, Alice + Olivia, Sherri Hill

Weekend ensemble: If I’m not running or chasing kids between cheer and baseball, a cute pair of jeans with a front-tuck tee and sneakers

Go-to pair of denim: Any pair that gives me somewhat of a butt!

Most splurge-worthy item: Golden Goose shoes

What I’m looking for now: Vintage jewelry

I can’t get enough of: Running shoes, Lululemon and dry shampoo

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Overalls

Worst fashion memory: Crimping my hair for a high school beauty pageant. Terrible.

If no one were looking, I’d wear: My rainbow MuMu pajamas that my husband bought me but tells me I look like a clown in

Must have product: ZO Skin Health Exfoliating Polish and a good Chapstick

Fashion motto: Just do you, boo!

Sarah is wearing a Ashley Lauren gown from Chatta Box

My style in five words or less: Classic, but with a modern twist

Fashion inspiration: My uncle Randy and Charles Woodson

Favorite designer: J. Hilburn

Daily uniform: Slacks and a polo, but my shoe game is always on point.

Go-to pair of denim: Lucky Jeans

Prized possession: My championship rings. Yes, plural.

I can’t get enough of: Lululemon City Sweat joggers

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Bright colors

Worst fashion memory: Zoot suit my freshman year in college

If no one were looking, I’d wear: I really don’t care who’s looking. I’ll wear whatever.

Must-have product: Harry’s razors. They’re the most affordable and the best quality.

Favorite footwear: Nike Air Max

Favorite tie & watch: Astor and Black tie (purple with a hint of blue)/Rolex Day-Date

My style in five words or less: Bold, comfortable, contemporary, timeless and put-together

Fashion inspiration: Bonnie Dial and my husbands’ grandmother, Cher

Daily uniform: Ultracor leggings, On running shoes (or tennis shoes of some sort) and workout gear

Go-to pair of denim: Frame, J-Brand and L’Agence

Prized possession: My yellow diamond wedding ring given to me by my mother-in-law and designed by my husband

Most splurge-worthy item: Golden Goose sneakers

Last thing I purchased: Leggings, of course

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Mom jeans

Worst fashion memory: Floral leggings with an oversized peach sweatshirt tied with a scrunchie and very large, teased bangs!

Signature fragrance: Bond No. 9 “Madison Avenue”

Must-have products: Sunscreen and my charcoal mask

Best fashion advice I’ve received: Go for the knockout accent. I love large, bold earrings or necklaces.

Betsy is wearing a Divine Heritage dress from Aria

My style in five words or less: Southern flair meets English countryside

Daily uniform: 80% scrubs and 20% tie and slacks

Go-to pair of denim: Athletic-cut Gap jeans

Most splurge-worthy item: Lucchese cowboy boots

Last thing I purchased: Cole Haan black loafers

What I’m looking for now: Seersucker suit

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Flip-flops

Worst fashion memory: Plaid suit and a gold chain in high school

Must-have product: Shave Secret shave oil

Favorite footwear: Oxblood and black saddle oxfords that I bought 30 years ago

Best fashion advice I’ve received: Try a custom button-up shirt.

Favorite watch: A leather-banded CYMA watch that my mother gave me when I graduated medical school

Michael is wearing a Samuelsohn Jacket from George Bass

My style in five words or less: An eclectic edit with edge

Fashion inspiration: Kate Beckinsale

Daily uniform: Black scrubs and a topknot

Weekend ensemble: Mexican tuxedo

Prized possession: My Jerusalem cross

Most splurge-worthy item: Classic moto boot

Piece I will skimp on: Ball gown

Last thing I purchased: White stiletto pumps

What I’m looking for now: Vintage cowboy boots

I can’t get enough of: Jumpsuits

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: A wedge shoe

Worst fashion memory: Glamour shots with my mom. The. Worst.

Handbag of choice: A crossbody. I’m trying to retire the diaper bag.

Kristi is wearing an Alice + Olivia jumpsuit from Eros

My style in five words or less: Clean, comfortable and fitted

Fashion inspiration: Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite designer: I am a big fan of Hugo Boss. It seems to fit me well.

Weekend ensemble: In the morning, it consists of a cycling kit for my bike rides. After, comfortable shirt with colorful jeans or shorts.

Prized possession: My dad’s fountain pen. He used it to sign checks for Alvarez Construction. My mom gave this pen to my brother after his passing, and a few years later my brother gave it to me as a gift to sign my marriage license. Today, I use the same pen to sign all of the checks for Alvarez Construction.

Most splurge-worthy item: Tommy John socks

If no one were looking, I’d wear: The oldest pair of pajama pants I have

Best fashion advice I’ve received: My dad’s: Wake up early, be proud of yourself, shave your face and always put on cologne.

Look purchased from Carriages

My style in five words or less: Feminine, casual, chic and a tad preppy

Favorite designers: Ulla Johnson, Sea and Hunter Bell

Go-to pair of denim: Frame

Prized possession: My wedding ring

Piece I will skimp on: Any piece. I love a good sale-rack find!

I can’t get enough of: Puffed sleeves and ruffles

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Spandex

Worst fashion memory: The fashion trends of the late ’90s (neck scarves, sweater sets, gauchos and side-zip black pants). Unfortunately for me, it was my college years, so I have one too many party pics to remind me just how bad it was!

If no one were looking, I’d wear: No makeup and a ponytail

Favorite footwear: Right now, sneakers. They’re still my favorite trend.

Fashion motto: I always tell my kids, you’re never fully dressed without a smile!

Juliet is wearing an Andamane dress from Saks Fifth Avenue.

My style in five words or less: Given my line of work, my style tends to be simple, clean and flexible.

Daily uniform: Because I work in a manufacturing location, I will normally wear a button-down shirt and slacks. I will often keep a blazer with me to be able to dress up or down depending upon the meeting setting.

Weekend ensemble: I tend to dress casually or in my favorite LSU gear since I love sports and being comfortable. If we go out, I will dress it up with a nice pair of jeans and a blazer.

Most splurge-worthy item: Designer watches

Piece I will skimp on: Ties (I hate wearing them)

Last thing I purchased: New suits

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Tie-dyed shirts

Worst fashion memory: My mom used to dress me in plaid as a child. The pictures are horrible!

Signature cologne: Bond No. 9

Best fashion advice I’ve received: Dress in ways that make you feel good.

Rhoman is wearing an Enzo Tovare suit from Brown and Brown Custom Clothiers.

My style in five words or less: Classy, elegant, sometimes over the top

Fashion inspiration: My mother. She is such a beautiful woman inside and out and always has such class when it comes to fashion.

Daily uniform: FIGS scrubs

Prized possession: My family is absolutely what I value the most in the world! But the most prized material possession are my diamond stud earrings my husband gave me when our daughter was born.

Last thing I purchased: Christian Louboutin pumps

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Jorts. Sorry, Florida Gator fans.

Worst fashion memory: Jeans in high school. I was tall and skinny, and they didn’t make “long” jeans then. This is probably why I still don’t wear denim. Bad memories!

If no one were looking, I’d wear: Slippers all day long

Best fashion advice I’ve received: Develop your own unique signature style.

Mindy is wearing an Andrea & Leo gown from Chatta Box

My style in five words or less: Good enough to be acceptable

Favorite designer: Salvatore Ferragamo

Go-to pair of denim: A pair of worn-out Sevens I bought years ago that are COMFORTABLE!

Prized possession: My 1967 Martin D-28 guitar

Piece I will skimp on: Hair gel (ha!)

Last thing I purchased: Airplane ticket for my daughter Anna to come home and visit

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Anything with a University of Alabama logo on it

If no one were looking, I’d wear: Ralph Lauren pajamas and Uggs. Although I have worn that with people looking, too.

Favorite footwear: My Newton running shoes

Best fashion advice I’ve received: If you’re asking somebody for money, wear a tie.

Jeff is wearing a Samuelsohn suit from George Bass.

My style in five words or less: Casual, cute, comfy

Fashion inspiration: I love everything stylist Mariel Haenn puts on her clients. She styles from Jennifer Lopez to Lily Collins to Hailee Steinfeld … and so many more.

Daily uniform: Jeans, blouse, loafers and a fur coat always in the backseat in case I’m cold

Prized possession: A diamond dinner ring that has been in my mom’s family for a long time

Most splurge-worthy item: My wedding dress

I can’t get enough of: Sequins

Worst fashion memory: A burgundy dress I wore to an event. It was simply terrible in every way.

Favorite footwear: My Italian loafers that I bought from a gentleman who was making them in a small store in Positano, Italy

Handbag of choice: Currently, my neon pink Chanel bag

Alli is wearing a Versace gown, purchased in Nammos Village, Greece.

My style in five words or less: Versatile, simple, clean

Fashion inspiration: David Beckham

Favorite designer: I don’t care who makes it. I just want good quality and fit.

Daily uniform: Blazer, slacks and Cole Haan ZEROGRANDs

Go-to pair of denim: Rag & Bone

Most splurge-worthy item: Leather jacket

Piece I will skimp on: No skimping here

What I am looking for now: I am always looking for shoes.

Would not be caught dead in: Khakis

Worst fashion memory: Wow! Ed Hardy shirts. What a terrible memory.

Signature cologne: Escentric Molecules 01

Must-have product: Sea salt spray

Best fashion advice you received: Less is more.

Hess is wearing Chris Fellows from Fellow in New Orleans.

My style in five words or less: Classic, pink, sparkle, colorful

Fashion inspiration: Whatever the local boutiques text me

Favorite designer: Pedram Couture

Daily uniform: Jeans, booties or heels, and a colorful top

Go-to pair of denim: DL1961

Most splurge-worthy item: Louboutin heels

Piece I will skimp on: Big earrings. I have many but don’t care the brand or cost.

What I’m looking for now: Designer crossbody purse

I can’t get enough of: Spray tans and Botox

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Flats

Worst fashion memory: Wide-leg jeans and Dr. Martens

Favorite footwear: Heels—anything to make me taller!

Best fashion advice I’ve received: Never buy what someone says is “in” or a “must-have.” Buy what makes you happy!

Katie is wearing a custom gown by Pedram Couture.

My style in five words or less: Conservative, classic, timeless

Fashion inspiration: ’20s to ’40s era

Favorite designer: Ralph Lauren

Go-to pair of denim: Wrangler with boots

Prized possession: 1910 Victrola hand-crank record player

Most splurge-worthy item: My vehicle because I live out of it. It has to have enough room for a bar to hang my clothes on.

Last thing I purchased: Three pairs of Johnston & Murphy shoes at the airport in Atlanta

I can’t get enough of: Designed or fun socks

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Long socks with shorts

Worst fashion memory: Brown jean jacket that my mother took many pictures of me in during my childhood

If no one were looking, I’d wear: Someone’s always looking.

Signature cologne: Yves Saint Laurent “Y”

Best fashion advice I’ve received: Shop in person.

Favorite watch: Rolex Submariner

Derk is wearing a Ralph Lauren suit.

My style in five words or less: Classic and polished with a hint of sass

Fashion inspiration: My friends and coworkers. I work with some of the best dressed ladies in Baton Rouge!

Favorite designer: I’m not one to seek out or have to have specific designer brands. I’m all about a bargain. However, some of the classics that I love in my closet now are by Tory Burch, Milly and Rachel Zoe.

Daily uniform: It really depends on my schedule, but usually pantsuit, slacks or nice jeans with casual blouse.

Prized possession: My wedding ring

Last thing I purchased: A bright chartreuse cocktail dress from Chatta Box

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: A crop top

Worst fashion memory: Big hair and shoulder pads

If no one were looking, I’d wear: No makeup and my fuzzy socks

Signature fragrance: Viktor & Rolf “Flowerbomb”

Must-have products: Latisse and Burt’s Bees lip balm

Joanie is wearing a Michelle Mason jumpsuit from Chatta Box.

My style in five words or less: Lived-in luxury

Fashion inspiration: My grandfather, Daniel. He was a tailor and always was dressed pristine.

Favorite designer: Billy Reid

Weekend ensemble: Jeans or khakis, button down and navy blazer, loafers

Prized possession: Wooden shoeshine box passed down from my grandfather to my father

Most splurge-worthy item: Rolex Submariner

Last thing I purchased: A pocket square

I can’t get enough of: Tennis apparel

Worst fashion memory: Parachute pants

If no one were looking, I’d wear: Vans, jeans with holes and a hoodie

Must-have product: 18.21 Man Made sweet tobacco hair paste

Favorite tie: Tom Ford

Fashion motto: Take it easy.

My style in five words or less: Does my butt look big?

Favorite designer: My style changes so much, I don’t think I have a favorite one! But I do love the styles of Malin Akerman, Lauren Hutton and Jennifer Lopez.

Weekend ensemble: Jeans, comfy shirts and Chucks

Prized possession: Bracelet that my husband gave me with the coordinates of where we were engaged.

Most splurge-worthy item: My esthetician, Jennifer Mergist. My hair therapist, Nathan Matticks. My eyebrow goddess, Whitney McMorris.

What I’m looking for now: That six-figure job that only requires me to work two days a week, three hours a day, from my computer at home

Worst fashion memory: ’80s hair: home perms and Sun In

Favorite footwear: Chuck Taylors. “Limousines for the feet” as Joe Dean would say.

Best fashion advice I’ve received: Leave some things to the imagination.

Ann is wearing a LOVE by Theia dress from Chatta Box.

My style in five words or less: Conservative, comfortable, snappy

Favorite footwear: My Hoka tennis shoes. They are like walking on marshmallows, which is crucial because I’m on my feet all day.

Fashion inspiration: My youngest son. He won’t let me leave the house unless he approves of my outfit.

Worst fashion memory: Showing up to speak at a professional meeting in a seersucker suit and being told that I looked like I had just gotten off the banana boat. I haven’t worn a seersucker suit since.

My style in five words or less: Vintage, Victorian and a touch of modern

Fashion inspiration: My mother, who would dress me in big Southern dresses for something as simple as a dental appointment

Favorite designer: Oscar de la Renta

Daily uniform: Diamonds and a cameo brooch usually paired with something blush pink. I love blush tones!

Prized possession: The rosary I received at the Vatican when I married in Rome or an antique cameo I purchased while in London for my birthday

Piece I will skimp on: Workout clothes

I can’t get enough of: Comfy silk dresses

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Platform sneakers

Worst fashion memory: In high school, I wore a badly styled blush pink polyester rhinestone dress.

Signature fragrance: Natural rosemary and eucalyptus oils

Diamond is wearing a Tarik Ediz jumpsuit from Chatta Box.

My style in five words or less: Traditional, classic and professional

Fashion inspiration: Old Hollywood style. Great Gatsby era. Everyone dressed so well during that time period.

Daily uniform: Business suit, beautiful tie and well-shined shoes

Prized possessions: My family and a St. Joseph’s prayer medal given to me by my daughter Hannah that I carry with me daily

Most splurge-worthy items: Custom suits and vacations

Last things I purchased: Two business suits from Manuel Martinez

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Flip-flops

Worst fashion memory: Anything I wore in the 1980s

Favorite footwear: Di Bianco Italian dress shoes

Best fashion advice I’ve received: Buy clothing that fits you properly. Getting professional clothing designed for me changed my view of attire. I bought a custom suit from Manuel Martinez and was hooked for life.

Fashion motto: I’d rather be overdressed than underdressed.

Favorite watch: Breitling watches. I love the mechanics and gadgets on their watches.

Suit tailored by Martinez Custom Clothier