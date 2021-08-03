Keep cool with this no-bake lemon icebox pie

It’s no secret that the summer months in south Louisiana are known for being unbearably hot. And while we still crave homemade desserts at any time of year, the last thing we want right now is that extra heat emitted by our ovens. The solution? Aimee Broussard’s No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie. You’ll need to be a little patient with the prep time, but this refreshing treat is just about the only way to stay completely cool while satisfying your pie craving this month.

NO-BAKE LEMON ICEBOX PIE

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups graham crackers, crushed

1/4 cup light brown sugar

Pinch salt

6 Tbsp. butter, melted

2 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

3 Tbsp. confectioners’ sugar

Juice of 4 large lemons

1 Tbsp. lemon zest

1 (14-oz.) can condensed milk

Graham cracker crumbs, lemon slices and mint (optional, for garnish)

In a medium bowl, mix together first 4 ingredients. Press evenly and firmly into an ungreased 9-in. pie plate. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

While crust is refrigerating, prepare whipped topping: In the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, whip heavy cream and confectioners’ sugar together at medium-high speed until medium to stiff peaks form. Cover tightly, and place in refrigerator until ready to use.

In a large bowl, mix together lemon juice and zest with condensed milk. Fold in 2 cups of the prepared homemade whipped topping, saving the remainder for topping. Once filling is smooth, spread evenly into piecrust. Return pie to the refrigerator for an additional 3 hours.

When ready to serve, top with remaining whipped topping. Garnish with graham cracker crumbs and lemon slices with mint if desired.

Makes 1 (9-in.) pie.