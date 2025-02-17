Celebrating Super Bowl weekend, this football-themed first birthday was a touchdown | By Ryn Lakvold -

Children’s birthday parties have become an art form, with parents throwing elaborate, immersive experiences far beyond the traditional princess and superhero themes.

“Kids’ party themes speak to what’s trending within the world and where kids are in their growing journey,” says Sunny Harden, children’s party expert and owner of Jeaux Jumps. Harden takes celebrations to the next level. And Henry Hilliard’s first birthday was no exception.

With the date set for Super Bowl weekend, a football theme and the clever catchphrase “Henry’s 1st Year Down” were the perfect fit. The venue was none other than a box suite at Southern University’s AW Mumford Stadium–his parents’ alma mater.

“We used soft blues, greens and muted yellows, along with a touch of teal,” Harden says. “Southern’s infamous blue and yellow colors were a driving factor in the shades Morgan Hilliard, Henry’s mom, wanted to have.”

Rounding out the on-theme and age-appropriate décor was a pint-sized football sofa, soft-play area and lots of balloons.

Keep scrolling to see all the details from the party, and click the photos for a closer look.

Planner & Design: Jeaux Jumps

Photography: Mark Landry

Florals: Morgan Hilliard

Balloons: Lagniappe Balloon Designs

Soft Play: Once Upon a Throne Party Rentals

Cutout Designs: Creative Tees Plus

Cake & Sweets: Chelsi Cakes

Table Linen: K & B Event Rentals