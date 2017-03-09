The YMCA takes over the River Center to celebrate 100 years

YMCA stands for the Young Men’s Christian Association, but after 173 years since its founding in Switzerland, and already 100 years since its arrival in Baton Rouge, the organization has become less associated with its origins and more with its first initial, a place where people from all walks of life can gather to play, exercise and enjoy the world around them.

In honor of one century of service to the community, the YMCA of Baton Rouge is hosting a 100 Year Celebration this Friday, March 10, at the Raising Cane’s River Center. The event will include dinner, cocktails, a presentation on the Y’s history in Baton Rouge, and testimonial speakers. Memorabilia from decades past will be on display against a backdrop of live music by the “Now” band, and a Y100 timeline book will be provided to attendees.

To grab your tickets or sponsor a table, visit the event’s page at eventbrite.com.