Taste and see at the Baton Rouge Zoo’s Wild Wine Walk this Friday

Friends of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is brining back its cocktail hour fundraiser with the second annual Wild Wine Walk this Friday, May 20. From 5 to 7:30 p.m., guests are invited into the zoo after hours to sample wine and small bites from local restaurants while enjoying a private glimpse at the animals. With stands spread out across the zoo grounds, attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and come ready to explore.

General admission tickets are $50 and can be purchased here. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.

For more information, visit the wildwinewalk.org. Check out our photos from last year’s event here.