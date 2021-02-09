This weekend’s virtual Krewe of Mutts parade is worth barking about

Here at inRegister, amidst a prolonged pandemic, we envy a good dog. For our canine housemates, little has changed (and may have even improved, if you’re among those working from home, with quick access to a leash and a treat), with little on their mind but to love and be loved in return. And of course, to have some fun now and again. So while this Mardi Gras season may have “gone to the dogs” for us humans, it works out well for the pups among us, with the CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade carrying on its mangy mantle into the virtual sphere.

On Saturday, February 13, check out the CAAWS YouTube channel at noon to view costumed companions strutting their stuff in a video parade, with prizes awarded for Best Costume, Best Float and Best Group, and with costume winners’ photos to appear on Facebook. Thanks to this year’s theme of “There’s No Place Like Home,” we might even find ourselves clicking our heels to the promise of better days.