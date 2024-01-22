Of Moving Colors dancers; Madilyn Cashio, Hannah Knoff (Associate Director), and Gabrielle Thibodeaux. Photography by Eye Wander Photo.

What to do this weekend: Of Moving Colors Productions’ IntimateWorks performance

|
By
-

Join Of Moving Colors Productions at the contemporary dance company’s annual immersive art experience, IntimateWorks. The company, directed by Garland Goodwin Wilson, first debuted this performance series back in 2006. Now, Wilson and her dancers are bringing it back to life at Ann Connelly Fine Art Gallery this Saturday, January 27. Audience members will watch the performance, choreographed by OMC associate director Hannah Knoff, while enjoying the visual arts of the gallery.

The one-night-only performance will begin at 6:30 pm on Saturday at Anne Connelly Fine Art Gallery. Tickets are $25 each and include refreshments at the reception immediately following the performance.

Find more information on IntimateWorks here.

