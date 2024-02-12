What to do this weekend: Love Your Heart Day at LASM | By Lilly Chastain -

Get your heart pumping with movement, art, music and education at Louisiana Art & Science Museum Love Your Heart Day on Saturday, February 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In celebration of American Heart Month, this family-focused event will include engaging, heart health-related activities for people of all ages.

Come ready to move and groove during a dance party with Mayor-Presidentm Sharon Weston Broome starting at 10:30 a.m. Activities also include a showing of Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s Lyla and the Loop and an inspirational story from Bri Fields with a hands-on art activity for kids.

All ages are welcome, and the festivities are included in the general admission price, which is free for LASM members. Find more information on the Love Your Heart Day event here.