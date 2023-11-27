What to do this weekend: Festival of Lights | By Lilly Chastain -

Christmastime is in full swing! Celebrate the start of the holiday season this Friday, December 1, at the Festival of Lights in Downtown Baton Rouge. Guests are invited to enjoy the sights of half a million sparkling lights, ice skating, a 35-foot Christmas tree, a snow village and Santa Claus himself. There will also be a firework show and the annual tree lighting ceremony with a countdown by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at the North Boulevard Town Square. Click here for more information.