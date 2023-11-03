Photo by Kaylee Beck Photography. Courtesy of The Gilmour.

What to do this week: Pictures with Santa at The Gilmour

You know the drill. As soon as the calendar hits November 1, we are officially in the Christmas season. Or, at the very least, starting to prepare for the many moving parts that come along with the holidays–like the annual Christmas card.

Lucky for us, Santa is already coming to town! Kick off the season by taking family pictures with him at The Gilmour in Baton Rouge this weekend. Reserve your 10-minute session on Saturday, November 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Sunday, November 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and get those Christmas card pictures over with.

Reserve your spot with Santa today by emailing [email protected] or calling (225) 388-5282.

 

