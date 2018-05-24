Walker Percy Weekend serves up Southern literature

If drinking craft beer and eating good food while celebrating Southern culture under live oaks sounds like something up your alley, then you might want to check out the fifth annual Walker Percy Weekend, set for June 1-3 in St. Francisville. The festival celebrates the life and work of acclaimed novelist Walker Percy with events around the city’s historic district. Guests can attend lectures, readings, panel discussions and a series of social and culinary events inspired by the author’s works.

The schedule is packed with parties, crawfish boils and bourbon tastings. The weekend kicks off with a Friday-night gala celebration and continues with lectures from noted scholars on the works of Walker Percy.

“By the end of Saturday night, attendees have rekindled friendships made at this event in previous years, have made new friends, have taken part in stimulating literary discussions, and are making plans to be with us again the next year,” says Missy Couhig, owner of The Conundrum bookstore. “One thing is certain, and that is that once you attend The Walker Percy Weekend, you will want to come back to see us again.”

For more information, visit walkerpercyweekend.org.