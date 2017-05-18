Stand up for Spay Baton Rouge

Support Spay Baton Rouge at this year’s Raise the Woof! Comedy for a Cause Saturday, May 20, at Manship Theatre’s Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. and will feature three comedians, including international headliner Lamont Ferguson. Live music, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction will also be a part of this hilarious night.

And don’t forget cash for drinks. The funds raised at Saturday’s comedy event will help Spay Baton Rouge provide low-cost spay and neuter services to pet owners throughout East Baton Rouge Parish. Tickets are $28, and the event is recommended for individuals 18 and older. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit manshiptheatre.org.