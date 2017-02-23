See the Spanish Town parade in style

Want to avoid the crowds the weekend at the Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade? The Friends of the Capitol Park Museum are selling tickets to a closed viewing party. The event will feature food catered by The Pelican House and a cash bar, plus activities, crafts and face painting for kids.

The viewing party will be open this Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the parade rolls at 12 p.m.

Tickets are available online for $35.