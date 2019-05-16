Sales roundup: Steel Magnolias Pop-Up Shop, The Foyer’s Tent Sale, and more

Sweet Baton Rouge is hosting a Steel Magnolias Pop-Up Shop at Perkins Rowe this Sunday, May 19, from 2 to 7 p.m. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Steel Magnolias, the event will also feature makers from around Baton Rouge. Click here for a full list of vendors.

The Foyer is hosting its annual Tent Sale this Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with all tent-sale items from the store’s local artists and designers available for final sale. For more information, visit the event page here.

This Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, I Do Bridal Couture is hosting a Rivini and Alyne by Rita Vinieris Double Trunk Show. Gowns from each brand’s 2020 collection will be available in the store. In addition, next Tuesday, May 21, through the following Friday, May 31, I Do is hosting a Summer Sip and Sale Event, with gowns and accessories up to 50% off. Appointments for both events can be booked online here, or by calling the store at 225-361-0377.

Today, Thursday, May 16, until 6 p.m., RussoRoss is hosting a Ruby Ribbon Trunk Show, with swimwear, activewear, shapewear and more. Visit the event page here for more information.

Through this Saturday, May 19, all bedding is 20% off at LD Linens & Décor.

NK Boutique is hosting a swim sale at both its locations, with markdowns on swim and beach accessories.

