Sales roundup: Sip and shop with Hands Producing Hope, Elizabethan Gallery’s 30th anniversary, and more

Southern Sophisticate and Hands Producing Hope are hosting a Sip and Shop event Saturday, May 12, at Southern Sophisticate. Enjoy wine, muffins and perusing Hand Producing Hope’s jewelry and home decor. A raffle for a Marcello’s wine gift basket will benefit one of Hand Producing Hope’s students in Rwanda with a sewing machine.

The Elizabethan Gallery is celebrating three decades in Baton Rouge with a 30th Anniversary Art Show & Reception this Friday, May 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. Local artists including Carol Hallock, Kay Lusk, Betty Efferson, Mickey Asche and more will be at the event to meet with the public and talk about their work, while special deals on framing, accessories and more will be available storewide. For more information, visit the event page here.

Tomorrow, Friday, May 11, the Mid City Merchants’ annual spring art hop, Hot Art, Cool Nights, will take place throughout the area’s businesses from 6 to 10 p.m. Each of the participating businesses along Jefferson and Government Streets sponsor a local artist, who displays their work throughout the shop during the festival. For more information on the night’s festivities, visit the event page here.

Tonight, Thursday, May 10, from 5 to 8 p.m., The Optical Shoppe in the Bocage Village Shopping Center is hosting a 35th anniversary party, with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music and more.

Tonight, Thursday, May 10, this spring’s Rock N Rowe series at Perkins Rowe wraps up with country singer and songwriter Todd O’Neill, who blends together zydeco and R&B with deep and reflective lyrics. For more information, visit the event page here.

Red Onion is hosting a Sennod trunk show today, May 10, through Saturday, May 12, featuring special pieces from the collection and more.

Next Wednesday, May 16, BodyBrite is hosting a InnoPen Microneedling event with Champagne, giveaways, deals and other special promotions. For more information, visit bodybritebatonrouge.com.

This Sunday, May 13 at Ballin’s LTD. is teaming up with Mignon Faget to celebrate Mother’s Day with 20% off all heart designs.

This is the last week of Earthly Concerns’ annual tent sale, with shoes 30-80% off until Sunday, May 13.

Today, May 10, is the last day of Hemline Towne Center’s two-day-only Swim Sale, which features 20% off of all swim and accessories, as well as special giveaways.

Visit Russo Ross today, May 10, through Saturday, May 12 for its French Kande Jewelry trunk show.

Next Wednesday, May 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Royal Standard is hosting a Critical Steps to Writing and Publishing Your Book Interactive Workshop to help locals learn more about the publishing process, as well as the many resources available locally. For more information, visit the event page here.

Baton Rouge Succulent Company is hosting a Mother’s Day event this Sunday, May 13, from 11 to 2, with mimosas and tons of pots for planting.