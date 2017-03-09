Sales roundup: LSU Libraries Book Bazaar, Circa 1857’s ‘Champarty,’ and more
A look at area sales and events:
The Inner Wheel Club will host its 27th annual Trash to Treasure Sale this Friday through Sunday, March 10-12, at Cortana Mall. All proceeds will benefit local charities.
The Circa 1857 complex will host a “Champarty” shopping event today, Thursday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m., featuring local art and artists, musicians, food vendors and free Champagne. Participating businesses include the Market at 1857, Sweet Leather, The Guru and The Happy Cajun Gallery. Captain Green will headline the entertainment, which also includes a performance by the U-High Band.
Today through Saturday, March 11, The Friends of the LSU Libraries will host its annual Book Bazaar at the 4-H Mini Barn and Nelson Auditorium on LSU’s campus. Readers can purchase novels, children’s books, cookbooks, art books and more for as low as 25 cents. More than 60,000 books will be on display, including a “treasure table” of rare and valuable books.
This Saturday, March 11, from 1 to 5 p.m., stop by 541 S. Eugene Street for the Mid City Makers Market, to shop for products by local artists and artisans and meet the makers themselves.
Rickey Heroman’s Florist & Gifts is having a sale on Easter decorations this week.
Le Roche Bleu Day Spa is having a March scrub special, with everyone booking a 60- to 90-minute message receiving a complimentary Farmhouse Fresh Sweet Tea Scrub for hands and feet, normally priced at $25. Just mention the deal when you call to book your appointment.
All boots and booties, as well as select clothing, are 70% off at Bella Bella.
The Village at Willow Grove will host a Spring Sidewalk Sale this Friday through Sunday, March 10-12, with special discounts at participating stores including Avant Tous, Giggles and Two Blondes.
Lamps & Lighting is now holding its Spring Sidewalk Sale, with many items up to 80% off, all lampshades marked 20% off, and a large selection of shades marked 50% off.
Red Door Interiors is offering 25% off storewide.
Merci Beaucoup has marked all handmade jewelry down 30% through March 31.
Lukka will host a Taylor & Tessier trunk show today through Saturday, March 11.
