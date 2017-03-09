Sales roundup: LSU Libraries Book Bazaar, Circa 1857’s ‘Champarty,’ and more

A look at area sales and events:

The Inner Wheel Club will host its 27th annual Trash to Treasure Sale this Friday through Sunday, March 10-12, at Cortana Mall. All proceeds will benefit local charities.

Today through Saturday, March 11, The Friends of the LSU Libraries will host its annual Book Bazaar at the 4-H Mini Barn and Nelson Auditorium on LSU’s campus. Readers can purchase n

This Saturday, March 11, from 1 to 5 p.m., stop by 541 S. Eugene Street for the Mid City Makers Market, to shop for products by local artists and artisans and meet the makers themselves.

Rickey Heroman’s Florist & Gifts is having a sale on Easter decorations this week.

Le Roche Bleu Day Spa is having a March scrub special, with everyone booking a 60- to 90-minute message receiving a complimentary Farmhouse Fresh Sweet Tea Scrub for hands and feet, normally priced at $25. Just mention the deal when you call to book your appointment.

All boots and booties, as well as select clothing, are 70% off at Bella Bella.

The Village at Willow Grove will host a Spring Sidewalk Sale this Friday through Sunday, March 10-12, with special discounts at participating stores including Avant Tous, Giggles and Two Blondes.

Lamps & Lighting is now holding its Spring Sidewalk Sale, with many items up to 80% off, all lampshades marked 20% off, and a large selection of shades marked 50% off.

Red Door Interiors is offering 25% off storewide.

Merci Beaucoup has marked all handmade jewelry down 30% through March 31.

Lukka will host a Taylor & Tessier trunk show today through Saturday, March 11.

