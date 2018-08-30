Sales roundup: Lamps for Labor Day, Hey Penelope’s anniversary, and more

Lamps & Lighting’s storewide sale continues through Labor Day, with discounts on everything from replacement shades to home accents.

To celebrate four years of brick and mortar and six years in business, Hey Penelope is offering 20% off storewide through September 1, as well as a exclusive swag bags with purchases of $100 or more.

Hemline Highland Road is hosting a Labor Day Sale with up to 80% off markdowns.

Labor Day festivities are starting early with an extra 25% off on sale items at Edit by LBP.

Now through Saturday, September 1, Mint is hosting an End of Summer Flash Sale, with a stuff-the-bag special for apparel sale items, in which you can stuff as many items as possible into a bag and get them all for $40.

Friday, August 31, is the last day for teacher, educators and therapists to save 20% on purchases at Giggles.

Blu Spero Boutique’s End of Summer Markdown includes sale items as low as $10 and $5.