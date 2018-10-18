Sales roundup: Hollydays, #C4Yourself Day, and more

Junior League’s annual Hollydays Market is here–officially signifying the start of the most wonderful time of the year. Taking place at the Raising Cane’s River Center, VIP access begins tonight, Thursday, October 18, at 6 p.m., with the preview gala, Blitzen’s Bash, taking place from 7 to 11 p.m. General shopping starts tomorrow, Friday, October 19, at 11:30 a.m., and runs through this Sunday, October 21. For tickets and details on merchants and more, visit the event page here.

Today, October 18, Acadian Home Theater and Automation is officially unveiling its Control4 Certified Showroom during #C4Yourself Day, which will take place in Control4 showrooms worldwide. The new showroom hopes to offer an immersive glimpse into the smart home experience offered with Control4 systems. For more information, visit the event page here.

Pre-fall styles are 40% off at NK Boutique on Hollydale.

SoSis Boutique is turning four and the store is hosting a birthday celebration tomorrow, Friday, October 19, form 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature 20% off items storewide, as well as spray tans, sangria, door prizes, live painting and more. For more information, visit the event page here.

Avant Tours Beauty Bar and Spa is offering a buy two, get one free deal on spa services in honor of its second birthday.

Through this Saturday, October 20, I Do Bridal Couture is hosting an Anne Barge Trunk Show. Book an appointment online here, or call the store at 225-361-0377.

Head Over Heels is hosting a Christina Green event today, October 18, and tomorrow, October 19.

Select dresses are buy one, get one 50% off at The Royal Standard. The 2877 Perkins Rd. location will also host a MNLA Originals Trunk Show this Friday, October 19, and Saturday, October 20.

Bustle Formal & Bridal Salon is hosting a Robert Bullock Trunk Show today, October 18, through Saturday, October 20. Call the store at 225-330-4980 to make an appointment.

Tomorrow, October 19, through Saturday, November 3, Custom Linens is helping Baton Rouge get ready for winter with 25% off Yves Delorme down comforters, pillows, blankets and more.

