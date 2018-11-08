Sales roundup: Christmas party at Red Onion, Neighborhood Toy Store Day, and more

Red Onion is hosting a Christmas party this Sunday, November 11, at 1 p.m. The celebration will help customers kick off holiday shopping with new merchandise, drinks and more.

Neighborhood Toy Store Day is this Saturday, November 10, and Giggles is hosting a celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be carnival themed, with swag bags, raffles, treats, face painting and more. Visit the event page here for more information.

Cullen’s Playland is also helping shoppers get into the kiddie Christmas spirit with a Holiday Preview Sale. Now through November 11, the store is offering 20% off all toys, plus free layaway and pickup as late as Christmas Eve.

The Foyer is hosting its annual Christmas event, Mistletoe & Mimosas, this Sunday, November 11, from 12 to 4 p.m. In addition to drinks and shopping, Studio C will present a book signing with Sara Essex Bradley, the author of Dog Decor. For more information, visit the event page here. And check out our review of Dog Decor in this article from the inRegister archives.

Next Tuesday, November 13, Louisiana Nursery locations are hosting Ladies Nite Out events, with free wine bars, door prizes, guest vendors and discounts on Christmas and gift purchases. Specific information for the events is available on each location’s Facebook page.

Head Over Heels is hosting a Katie Scott Designs trunk show today, Thursday, November 8, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. The designer, author and speaker will give a talk at 6:30 p.m. explaining her inspirations. For more information, visit the event page here.

Today, November 8, is the final day of Lukka Boutique’s cashmere trunk show. Stop by the store to sip Champagne and enter to win a cashmere poncho.

I Do Bridal Couture is hosting an exclusive Blue Willow by Anne Barge trunk show this Friday, November 9, and Saturday, November 10. The boutique will be one of the first in the country to show the fall 2019 collection. To reserve an appointment, call the store at 225-361-0377 or visit idobridalcouture.com.

All things turkey and pumpkin are 20% off now at Kool Kids.

Next Thursday, November 15, through Saturday, November 17, Blush Formal & Bridal Salon is hosting its annual Fall in Love Sample Sale. The appointment-only event will feature gowns starting at $299, as well as bridesmaid dresses, flower girl dresses, accessories and more. To make an appointment, call the store at 225-330-4980.

Oh Baby is offering 25% off on all LSU apparel.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.