Sales roundup: CAA retail store grand opening, Skin & Sip Party, and more

Companion Animal Alliance is hosting a grand opening for its retail store this Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The new store is located inside the shelter and will offer all the necessities for new pets, as well as other fun items, with all purchases benefitting the shelter. This Saturday’s event will also feature a 15%-off discount, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Titan Coffee Co. For more information, visit the event page here.

Next Wednesday, July 24, The Medical Spa of Baton Rouge is hosting a Skin & Sip Party from 6 to 8 p.m., with free martinis, skincare education and a giveaway. RSVP at the event page here.

I Do Bridal Couture is hosting its Little White Dress Event tomorrow, Friday, July 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. The event will feature dresses from Amsale, as well as accessories from Emmerson Designs and refreshments by Olive & Honey. No appointment is necessary, but RSVPs are appreciated (you can do so by emailing [email protected]). Visit the event page here for more information.

Custom Linens’ Bastille Day Sale continues through this Saturday, July 27, wtih 20% off all Yves Delmorme products. More information is available here.

Swimsuits and coverups are 50% off now, July 18, at Currie.

Knot Standard Houston is making a stop in Baton Rouge next Wednesday, July 24, and Thursday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1859 Ingleside Drive. The trunk show event will feature the Knot Standard’s custom suiting experience, with shirts, blazers, trousers and more. Check out more about Knot Standard here.

Now through July 31, The Keeping Room is hosting a Christmas in July Sale, with 25 free personalized gift tags with the purchase of 50.

Starting today, July 18, and running through Sunday, July 28, Bridal Boutique is hosting a Lazaro Trunk Show, with gowns from brand’s newest collection and special deals. Appointments for the event can be made by calling the store at 225-925-1135 or by emailing [email protected].

Eros is hosting a 50% off sale now, July 18. Shop online or in-store for savings on bathing suits, dresses, shoes and more.

Select items are 30% off now at Edit by LBP. Follow along on social media here to see the pieces.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.