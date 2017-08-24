Prepare your tastebuds for Fête Rouge

Its not too late to get tickets to tonight’s Fête Rouge Award Dinner at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel. This six-course food-and-wine extravaganza is being catered by local-celebrity chefs Don Bergeron of Bergeron’s City Market, Ryan Andre of City Pork & Brasserie, and Nathan Gresham of Beausoleil. Melissa Parmelee, executive director of the night’s host, the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society, says that though tickets are extremely limited, you might be able to purchase a few at the door.

And the award–to be specific, the 2017 Grace “Mama” Marino Lifetime Achievement Award–is going to Tommy Simmons, life-long journalist and retired food editor at The Advocate. Parmelee says about Simmons, “It’s a pretty big deal [for Simmons to get this award]. She comes from a time when media was very different.”

For a taste of the menu and wine pairings for tonight, take a look at last year’s menu here.

If you can’t make tonight’s dinner, you can always attend Food & Wine Fête tomorrow night, Friday, August 25, also at L’Auberge. In addition to food from some of Baton Rouge’s best and most exclusive restaurants and caterers, you can drink your way through more than 200 wines. Tickets for this event are also available, but they are going fast.