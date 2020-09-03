Nominations are open for inRegister’s Women with a Cause 2020

This year, we’ve seen the need for community grow more than ever before. And now with the holiday season finally on its way, inRegister is once again poised to recognize women who have made a difference—especially during these trying times.

inRegister‘s annual Women with a Cause issue will be published in December 2020. If you know a Baton Rouge-area woman who goes above and beyond to dedicate her time and talents to a charitable cause or nonprofit organization, please share the details of her selfless work with us. Nominations for Women with a Cause will be open until October 10. Fill out the form here to help us shine a light on her and the great work being done for those in need.

To learn more about inRegister’s Women with a Cause, check out previous honorees here: 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.