What to do this weekend: Learn the art of floral arrangements at the Bloom and Grow Workshop

Photo courtesy of Karen Powell, owner of Wild and Blooming Farm.

Have you ever wondered how to create those picture perfect floral arrangements that effortlessly blend color, texture and fragrance? Daydream Manor Flower Farm and Wild and Blooming Farms will host a Bloom and Grow Workshop where you can learn the art of beautiful hand-tied flower bouquets. Flower enthusiasts of all skill levels are encouraged to attend.

This workshop is Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Green Door in Clinton. Get step-by-step guidance on choosing the best blooms while learning different techniques for making the perfect fresh-cut flower bouquets.

Make sure to reserve your spots soon, availability is limited.

