Women with a Cause 2018

INREGISTER STAFF
| FEATURES
Photos by Jeannie Frey Rhodes

Each year, inRegister recognizes women in the Baton Rouge area who are going beyond basic giving back in an effort to improve the community and impact lives. Click on the links below to learn about the seven hometown heroes we selected for 2018:

DONNA SAURAGE
New Schools for Baton Rouge

BETH TORINA
Geaux Teal

ALSIE DUNBAR
STEM GEMS

JENA  VANGJEL
Music for the homeless

JENNI PETERS
Pick ups anti-litter program

ANN TILLAGE
Sewing camps for underserved youth

GINA DUGAS
McMains Children’s Developmental Center

