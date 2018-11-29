Women with a Cause 2018
Each year, inRegister recognizes women in the Baton Rouge area who are going beyond basic giving back in an effort to improve the community and impact lives. Click on the links below to learn about the seven hometown heroes we selected for 2018:
DONNA SAURAGE
New Schools for Baton Rouge
BETH TORINA
Geaux Teal
ALSIE DUNBAR
STEM GEMS
JENA VANGJEL
Music for the homeless
JENNI PETERS
Pick ups anti-litter program
ANN TILLAGE
Sewing camps for underserved youth
GINA DUGAS
McMains Children’s Developmental Center
