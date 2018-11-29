Women with a Cause 2018

Each year, inRegister recognizes women in the Baton Rouge area who are going beyond basic giving back in an effort to improve the community and impact lives. Click on the links below to learn about the seven hometown heroes we selected for 2018:

DONNA SAURAGE

New Schools for Baton Rouge

BETH TORINA

Geaux Teal

ALSIE DUNBAR

STEM GEMS

JENA VANGJEL

Music for the homeless

JENNI PETERS

Pick ups anti-litter program

ANN TILLAGE

Sewing camps for underserved youth

GINA DUGAS

McMains Children’s Developmental Center

