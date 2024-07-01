Beat the heat with these community events throughout the month of July | By inRegister Staff -

Midsummer Jazz on the Bayou

July 6

Manship Theatre

Get jazzy with ScoSax 4th Dimension at Manship Theatre. The performance will benefit two local nonprofits, and the show will feature surprise appearances and more. manshiptheatre.org

Flow Tribe

July 6

Chelsea’s Live

Join Flow Tribe at Chelsea’s Live for a night of music and dancing. This New Orleans-based rock band is bringing the funk to Baton Rouge. So grab your boogie shoes and your buddies and get ready to groove. chelseaslive.com

Orchid Show & Sale

July 13-14

LSU Rural Life Museum

Feast your eyes on an abundance of flowers at the LSU Rural Life Museum at Burden. “A Feast of Orchids” is the theme for the Baton Rouge Orchid Society’s annual orchid show and sale, which will feature a diverse selection of plants, as well as experts to talk about their care. batonrougeorchidsociety.com

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

July 13

Raising Cane’s River Center

Turn off your speaker and go listen to some live music. Kenny Wayne Shepherd is bringing his “Dirt On My Diamonds” tour to Baton Rouge this summer. Enjoy a night of singing, dancing and blues-rock music. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Celebrity Waiter

July 17

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

Join the Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center for the organization’s annual Celebrity Waiter event at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Attendees will enjoy a live and silent auction, tip competition between local celebrities, and more. batonrougecac.org

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute

July 20

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

Experience all of your favorite Beatles songs live with Emmy-winning tribute band The Fab Four. From “Hey Jude” to “Come Together” to “Let It Be,” the group, known for their attention to detail, will transport attendees back to a time when Paul, John, George and Ringo were at the top of the charts. lbatonrouge.com

Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay

July 26

Broadmoor United Methodist

Speaking of cover bands, a Coldplay tribute concert will take the stage at Broadmoor United Methodist Church. At the evening event, attendees will experience some of Coldplay’s biggest hits amidst a background of candlelight. feverup.com/en/baton-rouge/candlelight

BROC, Rock & Wine

July 27

LSU Tiger Stadium

The Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic Foundation is hosting the annual BROC, Rock & Wine event in Death Valley. Join the organization for a night featuring gourmet food and live music while supporting the BROC Foundation’s Athletic Training Outreach Program. brortho.com

Newsies

August 1-4

LSU Shaver Theatre

Newsies is making its way to the Capital City. The Christian Community Theatre will bring this fan-favorite musical to life on LSU’s Shaver Theatre stage during the first weekend of August. cytbatonrouge.org