Beat the heat with these community events throughout the month of July
Midsummer Jazz on the Bayou
July 6
Manship Theatre
Get jazzy with ScoSax 4th Dimension at Manship Theatre. The performance will benefit two local nonprofits, and the show will feature surprise appearances and more. manshiptheatre.org
Flow Tribe
July 6
Chelsea’s Live
Join Flow Tribe at Chelsea’s Live for a night of music and dancing. This New Orleans-based rock band is bringing the funk to Baton Rouge. So grab your boogie shoes and your buddies and get ready to groove. chelseaslive.com
Orchid Show & Sale
July 13-14
LSU Rural Life Museum
Feast your eyes on an abundance of flowers at the LSU Rural Life Museum at Burden. “A Feast of Orchids” is the theme for the Baton Rouge Orchid Society’s annual orchid show and sale, which will feature a diverse selection of plants, as well as experts to talk about their care. batonrougeorchidsociety.com
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
July 13
Raising Cane’s River Center
Turn off your speaker and go listen to some live music. Kenny Wayne Shepherd is bringing his “Dirt On My Diamonds” tour to Baton Rouge this summer. Enjoy a night of singing, dancing and blues-rock music. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
Celebrity Waiter
July 17
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
Join the Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center for the organization’s annual Celebrity Waiter event at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Attendees will enjoy a live and silent auction, tip competition between local celebrities, and more. batonrougecac.org
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute
July 20
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
Experience all of your favorite Beatles songs live with Emmy-winning tribute band The Fab Four. From “Hey Jude” to “Come Together” to “Let It Be,” the group, known for their attention to detail, will transport attendees back to a time when Paul, John, George and Ringo were at the top of the charts. lbatonrouge.com
Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay
July 26
Broadmoor United Methodist
Speaking of cover bands, a Coldplay tribute concert will take the stage at Broadmoor United Methodist Church. At the evening event, attendees will experience some of Coldplay’s biggest hits amidst a background of candlelight. feverup.com/en/baton-rouge/candlelight
BROC, Rock & Wine
July 27
LSU Tiger Stadium
The Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic Foundation is hosting the annual BROC, Rock & Wine event in Death Valley. Join the organization for a night featuring gourmet food and live music while supporting the BROC Foundation’s Athletic Training Outreach Program. brortho.com
Newsies
August 1-4
LSU Shaver Theatre
Newsies is making its way to the Capital City. The Christian Community Theatre will bring this fan-favorite musical to life on LSU’s Shaver Theatre stage during the first weekend of August. cytbatonrouge.org