Women with a Cause 2019

Once again, it’s time to celebrate the amazing women in our community who are giving selflessly every day to make Baton Rouge a better place to live. Click on the links below to learn more about them as inRegister shines the spotlight on six inspiring individuals who prove that changing the world starts close to home:

KATIE CHEATHAM

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital

DEBORAH STERNBERG

Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge

BRIDGET KAIGLER

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge

ASHLEY FERGUSON

Dose of the Coast

GEORGANN MIRE

Greater Baton Rouge Learning Disabilities Coalition and CW Austin Learning Disabilities Conference

KIMBERLY SHAW

Opéra Louisiane’s Young People’s Opera Program