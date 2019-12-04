Women with a Cause 2019
Once again, it’s time to celebrate the amazing women in our community who are giving selflessly every day to make Baton Rouge a better place to live. Click on the links below to learn more about them as inRegister shines the spotlight on six inspiring individuals who prove that changing the world starts close to home:
KATIE CHEATHAM
Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital
DEBORAH STERNBERG
Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge
BRIDGET KAIGLER
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge
ASHLEY FERGUSON
Dose of the Coast
GEORGANN MIRE
Greater Baton Rouge Learning Disabilities Coalition and CW Austin Learning Disabilities Conference
KIMBERLY SHAW
Opéra Louisiane’s Young People’s Opera Program
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!