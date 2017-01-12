Louisiana Marathon and its finish line festival overtake the weekend

This weekend marks the 6th anniversary of the Louisiana Marathon in Baton Rouge, but it isn’t just an athlete’s event. In addition to the races themselves, a full-blown festival will be entertaining runners and spectators alike Saturday and Sunday, January 14 and 15.

The quarter marathon, 5K and kids’ marathon all happen on Saturday, while Sunday is devoted to the half and full marathons. Each day features a “Finish Festival” at AZ Young Park, where guests can purchase “taste tour passes” for access to dozens of local food and drink vendors and enjoy live entertainment from Louisiana favorites including the Michael Foster Project, Quiana Lynell and Grammy-winner Jon Cleary. Last year, more than 24,000 people took part in the post-race festivities.

To learn more about the festival or find out how to purchase V.I.P. passes, check out thelouisianamarathon.com.