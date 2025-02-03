Get a closer look at the illustrations of Little Golden Books at LSU MOA | By Sally Grace Cagle -

If you were born after 1942, you likely came across one of the many children’s stories found in Little Golden Books as a child. The line of books with eye-catching gold spines became a foundational part of an American childhood. In celebration of its profound impact, the LSU Museum of Art will showcase illustrations from the iconic series in “Golden Legacy: Original Art from 80 Years of Golden Books,” on view beginning February 27.

Before Little Golden Books was launched, children’s books in America were only affordable for the upper class. The Simon & Schuster publishing company set out to change that, pricing its new series at a fraction of the cost of others.

“It was an interesting concept because no one had ever printed books this way,” says Michelle Schulte, chief curator and director of programs at the LSU Museum of Art. “The original 12 books were a huge and immediate success, selling over 1.5 million books in just five months.”

Ever since then, the Little Golden Books brand has grown with the times, introducing pop culture themes and partnerships with shows and companies like Sesame Street, Star Wars and Marvel.

“They’ve always been able to keep up with the next generation and find new, smart ways to continue the legacy while still keeping the classics,” Schulte says. “Many contemporary children’s book illustrators and authors began their career with Little Golden Books, including Margaret Wise Brown of Goodnight Moon.”

The exhibition, which features 68 works of original gouache, watercolor, ink, pencil and digital media illustrations, is on loan from the National Illustration Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature in Abilene, Texas, through May 25. Hands-on projects and activities are set to accompany the engaging exhibition during its time in Baton Rouge.

“It’s a travel through nostalgia and an introduction to a new legacy in a way,” she explains. “It speaks to all ages, and it speaks to illustration, which is a very big part of art.”