What to do next week: Junior Master Gardener Fall Camp | By Ryn Lakvold -

For the kids, Thanksgiving break means a fun week off of school. To mom and dad, Thanksgiving break means figuring out something for the kids to do all week. Luckily, Baton Rouge has options to keep them busy.

The Louisiana Master Gardeners of East Baton Rouge Parish will be hosting a Junior Master Gardener camp on November 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the LSU Hilltop Arboretum. Children ages 7-10 are encouraged to come to learn gardening skills, make arts and crafts, go on outdoor adventures and more. Gardening camps for kids are offered three times a year, allowing the younger generation the chance to get involved with gardening and even become a “certified” Junior Master Gardener after attending all three camps.

Registration for the fall camp is $50 for members of the Friends of the Hilltop Arboretum and $85 for non-members.

For more information on the camp, visit the Hilltop Arboretum’s website here.