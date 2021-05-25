Get grooving this Memorial Day weekend at Red Stick Social’s Groovin’ on the Grass Fest

The sun is out and summoning people to Red Stick Social’s Groovin’ on the Grass Fest this Memorial Day weekend. On Sunday, May 30, Red Stick Social will feature live music from groups like The Molly Ringwalds, The Michael Foster Project and Parish County Line to serenade us into the summer season. With doors opening at noon and music beginning at 4 p.m., it will be a full day of tunes, food and drinks. The event is family friendly, so round up the kiddos to take full advantage of this well-deserved holiday weekend.

Purchase general admission tickets for $25 or VIP tickets starting at $100. For more information, visit redsticksocial.com.