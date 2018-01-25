Get the buzz on native plants at Pennington

The Botanical Dietary Supplements Research Center at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center is hosting a free education community symposium, The Buzz About Native Plants: From Plants to Bees to Medicine, on Wednesday, February 7, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The symposium aims to promote the increasing awareness of how bees are using native plants to produce medicine. This year, attendees can expect to learn how to incorporate these plants into their home landscape.

Dr. Elizabeth Floyd of the Pennington Biomedical Research Center hints at what the audience can expect to hear from the various doctors and experts who will be speaking at the symposium: “Dr. Ray Brassieur will talk about a new effort to learn how bees use Louisiana’s native plants to produce a resin that has potentially unique medicinal properties,” says Floyd. “Dennis Bullard will give some insights into how bee behavior affects resin production, and Dan Gill, a horticulturist with the LSU AgCenter, will present ways to incorporate native plants that attract pollinating insects into the home landscape.”

To learn more about the symposium and how to register to attend, visit this link.