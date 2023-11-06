Take a peek at the details of Flower Fest’s theme reveal party | By Sally Grace Cagle -

The countdown to the 2024 Flower Fest is officially on. The event’s enchanting “Once Upon a Dream” theme was revealed along with this year’s honorees at a pre-party back in September at The Gilmour.

“We wanted to celebrate our theme and introduce our honorees who will be raising money on behalf of the Flower Fest to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” Ericka Poole, one of the event coordinators, says.

The theme was revealed through the decorations and displays at the event and will also be incorporated into everything related to the upcoming gala and festival taking place on April 5-7, 2024.

“We wanted simple, yet elegant,” Poole says. “Ethereal, yet timeless, and we achieved that with touches of floral whimsy throughout The Gilmour, which already provided a beautiful foundation for decor.”

“We also added balloon garlands accented with flowers at the entrance and on the staircase, and vintage storybook pages to tie the fairytale theme together,” Poole says. “As much as we love to throw a fabulous party and host the festival, we also honor the importance of our cause which is to help support families and their children experiencing pediatric cancer. We are honored to raise funds to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

Keep scrolling for pictures and vendor information from the party.

Venue: The Gilmour

Flowers: Louisiana Wholesale Florist, Inc.

Floral designer: Brandi Charlot of Blucid Floral and Diane Mouton of Fat Cat Flowers

Catering: Full of Flavor Catering

Handcrafted artisan chocolates: Chocolate Bijoux

Balloon decor: Animated Art Balloon Decor and Entertainment

Flower wall: Luxe Magnolia

Printed menu: The Keeping Room

Photography: Jordan Ledet Photography