Sample the city’s best at the Fête Rouge Food & Wine Tasting this Friday

Local restaurants will be showing off their very best at the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s Fête Rouge Food and Wine Fête this Friday, August 26, at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Attendees are invited to sample dishes from about 30 local chefs vying for the gold medal and try a selection of more than 200 different wines throughout the evening. Proceeds from the event will go towards childhood nutrition initiatives, educational programs and scholarships.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s website.