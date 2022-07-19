Local stars become the servers at BRAC’s Celebrity Waiter event this Wednesday

This Wednesday, the Baton Rouge’s Children Advocacy Center is hosting its annual Celebrity Waiter event. Guests are invited to mingle with familiar faces–including former and current LSU coaches, political figures and television personalities–as they compete to bring in the largest amount of tips to benefit the center, in addition to securing bragging rights at next year’s event.

The fundraiser will take place at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel from 7 to 10 p.m. and will include silent and live auctions with more than 100 items, from autographed memorabilia to jewelry. Funds raised will go toward providing services for child abuse victims and their families.

For a full list of celebrity guests and access to tickets, click here.