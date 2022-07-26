Celebrate this year’s Casas for CASA fundraiser with a fiesta this Sunday

For the last month and a half, the Casas for CASA playhouse has been on display at the East Baton Rouge Main Library. On July 31, it will make its way to its forever home—the backyard of a lucky raffle winner in the Baton Rouge community.

The Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children Organization has been hosting this fundraiser for the last 28 years, and the playhouses have only grown with the organization. The 2022 raffle prize, a “Magnolia Mansion” designed by Lilliput Play Homes and assembled by Faulk & Meek General Contractors, is even wired for lights and a small air-conditioning unit, a mini escape from hot summer days.

The playhouse and other raffle prizes will be awarded at the CASA Fiesta from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Renaissance Hotel this Sunday. Guests will enjoy catering from Superior Grill, live music and a silent auction.

Tickets to enter the raffle and attend the Fiesta are available here.