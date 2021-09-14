Plan a pup-tastic playdate for BREC’s End of Summer Dog Pool Pawty

School may be back in session, but for the furry friends who kept the kiddos company all summer, the party never stops. That’s why this Saturday, September 18, BREC’s Liberty Lagoon will host its annual End of Summer Dog Pool Pawty, a special occasion for owners to stop by for a pup-appropriate playdate at Independence Community Park. Visitors should take note of three distinct sessions throughout the day:

• Session 1: 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. (dogs less than 40 pounds)

• Session 2: 1–3 p.m. (dogs more than 40 pounds)

• Session 3: 3:30–5:30 p.m. (All dogs)

Children younger than 5 will not be allowed in the event, with capacity capped at 100 dogs per session and two dogs per handler. Entry costs $10 per session.

For a full list of rules for bipeds and quadrupeds alike, visit libertylagoon.com. And look back at some local pups you might spot at the pool in our Dog Days of Summer contest contestants from earlier this year.