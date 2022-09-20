It’s all about the razzle dazzle at BRBT’s Broadway at the Ballet event this Friday

This Friday, September 23, Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is presenting a fusion of ballet and musical theater with its Broadway at the Ballet performance and reception at The Dancer’s Workshop. The event will be kicking off the group’s 2022-23 season with a showcase of selections from Kiss Me Kate, A Chorus Line, Chicago, Mamma Mia!, Waitress and more. (Anyone looking to channel their inner Eliza Doolittle is also encouraged to don a fun hat for the evening.)

Tickets cost $50 in advance and $60 at the door. For more information, visit Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s website.